Major closure on I-45 in The Woodlands planned this weekend

Here's your warning! Avoid I-45 in The Woodlands next weekend.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
TxDOT is planning to shut down all northbound lanes on I-45 at Rayford and Sawdust this weekend for a bridge replacement.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

Drivers will have to exit the freeway at Rayford and Sawdust and merge back onto the freeway at the ramp just north of Rayford and Sawdust.

Police are expected to be on site to direct traffic, but officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

For an alternate route, take US-59 to SH-242 or use Gosling Street.

