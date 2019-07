How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Houston

The driver must provide the information required in Article IX, Section 11, Notice of Claim for Damages, in writing and have it notarized.

Mail letter, with the following attachments: three property damage estimates, photographs of damage, if any, accident report, if available, photocopy of Certificate of Title of damaged vehicle, and photocopy of medical bills, if any, and doctor's narrative, to:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in Houston are well aware of the potholes on some of our highways and streets.Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's working to fix the issue by making it easier to report a pothole in your area.Drivers can call 311 to report a pothole or download the 311 app from iTunes or Google . Mayor Turner says his goal is to repair potholes reported to the 311 help and information line by the next business day.If you need to file a claim for damages caused by a pothole in Houston, you must follow these steps: