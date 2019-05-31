Firefighters forced to fix their own potholes, HFD union says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters say they are having to fix their own potholes because the city didn't act when they called for repairs.In a Facebook post Thursday, the Houston firefighters' union called into questionpothole program, whichof a complaint.The union said firefighters at Station 4 took matters into their own hands after waiting six months for a fix to a large pothole that "rocked the pumper every time it left the station."With a bag of concrete mix and what appears to be a mop bucket, firefighters filled the hole themselves.