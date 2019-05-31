Politics

Firefighters forced to fix their own potholes, HFD union says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters say they are having to fix their own potholes because the city didn't act when they called for repairs.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Houston firefighters' union called into question Mayor Sylvester Turner's pothole program, which vowed to get repair jobs started within 24 hours of a complaint.

RELATED: Mayor falling short on promise to fix potholes, records show

The union said firefighters at Station 4 took matters into their own hands after waiting six months for a fix to a large pothole that "rocked the pumper every time it left the station."

With a bag of concrete mix and what appears to be a mop bucket, firefighters filled the hole themselves.

SEE ALSO: Some drivers say Houston mayor's pothole promise not being fulfilled

RELATED STORIES

Prop B: No layoffs, no demotions, no raises... still no clarity
66 fire cadets sworn in after Prop B declared unconstitutional
Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires
Rice study confirms Mayor Turner making good on pothole promise
Houston Mayor Turner kicks off pothole promise by doing work himself
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonhouston fire departmentpotholessylvester turnerhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News