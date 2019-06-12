City of Houston says it broke record, filling more than 8,000 potholes last month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston says it broke a record while filling potholes last month.The city's public works department posted on Twitter that it proactively filled more than 8,700 potholes, adding that "repairing Houston roads is a big job, but we're up for a challenge."Three years ago, the city took aim at potholes with a dedicated crew.The city says it has the capability to fill 300 potholes a day, but records obtained by ABC13 back in February showed that averaged around 100 per day.For May, it averaged to a little more than 280 potholes a day.