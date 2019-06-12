City of Houston says it broke record, filling more than 8,000 potholes last month

The city's public works department posted on Twitter that it proactively filled more than 8,700 potholes, adding that "repairing Houston roads is a big job, but we're up for a challenge."
Three years ago, the city took aim at potholes with a dedicated crew.
The city says it has the capability to fill 300 potholes a day, but records obtained by ABC13 back in February showed that averaged around 100 per day.
For May, it averaged to a little more than 280 potholes a day.
