potholes

Relief coming to E. Houston road plagued by potholes

EMBED <>More Videos

Petition circulating over E. Houston potholes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road repairs are coming to a part of east Houston that's been asking for them for more than a year.

This week, Houston Public Works placed barriers along Oates Road. Earlier this month, Eyewitness News heard from frustrated drivers.

A member of Mayor Sylvester Turner's team questioned video by ABC13 used in the story, stating he drove through east Houston and the roads weren't "that bad."

This week, we learned a study was recently done, and the city determined the road is in need of repair. A problem people who live nearby know too well.

RELATED:


"Drive through it and you're going to get frustrated," Pedro Chapa said.

"We're very, very tired already of all this," Anabella Armenta added.

Armenta said after months of nothing getting done, neighbors are trying to get attention. A petition is circulating with names of neighbors looking for road repairs.

Her family even sent an email to city hall. The response is something she can now see with her eyes.
"I hope it works," Armenta said. "Whatever they're going to do, I hope it works."

Soon, the city is going to patch large sections of the road from Wallisville Road to Beaumont Highway. The city is exploring other funding sources for a long-term fix.

Eyewitness News spoke with County Commissioner Adrian Garcia's office. We're told he is interested in a county-city partnership to permanently fix Oates Road.

"Patches don't help," Chapa said. "Maybe for a cut you have, but on the roads, it's not going to help at all."

"I don't believe them anymore about what they're going to do, but I just hope it works," Armenta said.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonpotholesroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POTHOLES
Driver cops ticket for dodging potholes
I-45 near downtown reopened after emergency pothole repair
Pothole-filled road yet to be fixed as drivers plead with city
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 others hurt in Montgomery Co. helicopter crash
Peeping Tom caught watching 14-year-old change clothes
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
AJ Armstrong 'ready for trial' as jury selection begins Friday
Mom dragged daughter through Pappasito's parking lot: Deputies
Show More
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
UH's conference, American Athletic, inks new deal with ESPN
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
More TOP STORIES News