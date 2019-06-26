traffic

AAA Texas says more people plan on hitting the road for 4th of July holiday than last year

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready! This fourth of July travel holiday is expected to be busier than last year.

AAA Texas says 3.5 million Texans are preparing to travel, an increase of more than four percent from last year.

More than 49 million people are vacationing for the holiday nationwide.

If you're planning a longer road trip, beware of traveling the day before fourth of July.

AAA predicts commuter traffic across the country will mix with holiday travel, and delays are expected to increase by 9 percent.

In Houston, traffic is expected to be three times busier than usual between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Families hoping to travel across the area for local firework shows may want to time their drive carefully to avoid spending the holiday in traffic congestion.

AAA Texas credits a relatively strong economy and low gas prices with the rise in travel numbers.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichouston4th of julytravelaaatravel tipstraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Overturned big rig creates 6-hour traffic nightmare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News