Houston-Galveston Area Council announces $138.8M in road projects slated for Lake Houston area

ByJessica Shorten, Hannah Brol Community Impact Newspaper logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas -- About $138.8 million in projects in the Lake Houston area have been granted state and federal funding as part of the Houston-Galveston Area Council's 2025-28 Transportation Improvement Plan.

According to the TIP documents, federal and state funding has been allocated over the next four years for a number of local projects, including:

Sorters Road


  • Widen to four lanes between FM 1314 and Highway 59
  • Timeline: 2026
  • Cost: $17 million

Ford Road


  • Widen from two to four lanes between Loop 494 and the Harris County line
  • Timeline: 2025
  • Cost: $46.4 million

Northpark Drive (A)

  • Widen from four to six lanes between Russell Palmer Road and the Harris County line, and reconstruct the bridge at the Kingwood Diversion Ditch
  • Timeline: 2028
  • Cost: $29.4 million

Northpark Drive (B)


  • Widen from four to six lanes between the Montgomery County line to Woodland Hills Drive, reconstruct the bridge at Ben's Branch, and add a pedestrian underpass at Plum Valley Drive
  • Timeline: 2026
  • Cost: $45.9 million

Zooming out

During an April 3 meeting, the H-GAC unveiled the 2025-28 TIP, which recommended $18.77 billion in federal and state funding for transportation projects across eight counties in the Houston region. Funding is allocated to projects every four years that are part of the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan, also managed by H-GAC.

"This serves as the implementation device for the long-range transportation plan," said Adam Beckom, head area planner for the H-GAC, during the April 3 presentation.

What's next

The H-GAC accepted public comments regarding the proposed list of projects for the 2025-28 TIP through April 24. Following the conclusion of the public comment period, H-GAC officials said the project list will be finalized, and funding will be allocated in June based on any changes made. To view an interactive map of all projects on the 2025-28 TIP, click here.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

