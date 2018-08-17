TRAFFIC

Get ready for three weekends of traffic trouble on SH-288 and 610

Make sure you plan ahead for these road closures.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're traveling along SH-288 over the next three weeks, you may want to plan for some major closures.

On Monday, Aug. 13 the direct connector ramps, which take drivers from IH-610 eastbound to SH-288 northbound and IH-610 westbound to SH-288 southbound, were open to drivers.

Now, workers must take the old ramps down. In order to achieve that, some major closures will be happening.

Workers will shut down both SH-288 and the 610 South Loop for three weekends.

All lanes of SH-288 northbound and southbound will be closed from Holly Hall to IH-610.

The SH-288 northbound direct connector to IH-610 westbound will be closed.

All lanes of IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott Street to Almeda Road.

The SH-288 southbound connector ramp to IH-610 eastbound will be closed.

The closures will last three weekends starting on Friday, Aug. 17 to Sept. 24.

The closures starting Friday, Aug. 17 will begin at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 12 p.m. Lanes will reopen to accommodate extra traffic around the Texans preseason game, then shut down again Sunday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

The remaining weekend closures will begin on Fridays at 9 p.m. and end on Mondays at 5 a.m.

Drivers can use Bellfort to avoid the 610 South Loop closures, and Almeda to avoid the SH-288 closures.

All dates are subject to chance, and construction can be postponed due to inclement weather.

