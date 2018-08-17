If you're traveling along SH-288 over the next three weeks, you may want to plan for some major closures.On Monday, Aug. 13 the direct connector ramps, which take drivers from IH-610 eastbound to SH-288 northbound and IH-610 westbound to SH-288 southbound, were open to drivers.Now, workers must take the old ramps down. In order to achieve that, some major closures will be happening.Workers will shut down both SH-288 and the 610 South Loop for three weekends.All lanes of SH-288 northbound and southbound will be closed from Holly Hall to IH-610.The SH-288 northbound direct connector to IH-610 westbound will be closed.All lanes of IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott Street to Almeda Road.The SH-288 southbound connector ramp to IH-610 eastbound will be closed.The closures will last three weekends starting on Friday, Aug. 17 to Sept. 24.The closures starting Friday, Aug. 17 will begin at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 12 p.m. Lanes will reopen to accommodate extra traffic around the Texans preseason game, then shut down again Sunday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.The remaining weekend closures will begin on Fridays at 9 p.m. and end on Mondays at 5 a.m.Drivers can use Bellfort to avoid the 610 South Loop closures, and Almeda to avoid the SH-288 closures.All dates are subject to chance, and construction can be postponed due to inclement weather.