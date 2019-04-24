Traffic

Emergency road work causing traffic delays on East Loop northbound at Market Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect delays on the East Loop northbound lanes around Market Street, due to emergency road work.

The emergency road repairs are blocking at least two lanes and are expected to take hours to complete.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News