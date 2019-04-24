Emergency road work causing traffic delays on East Loop northbound at Market Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect delays on the East Loop northbound lanes around Market Street, due to emergency road work.
The emergency road repairs are blocking at least two lanes and are expected to take hours to complete.
