Driver cops ticket for dodging potholes

CANTON, Ohio -- A driver frustrated with the obstacle course-like journey she has traveling through her roads says she was ticketed for dodging potholes.

Alanna Corns said she tried swerving around the deep roadway chasms.

A state trooper pulled her over, writing that she went "left of center dodging pot holes."

"So I have to take responsibility for that, but I more so wanted to post it (to social media) to get awareness because the roads are horrible," said Corns.

She's upset that there's no good option when drivers encounter them.

"Super frustrated. 'Cause if the city was doing what they were supposed to be doing, I wouldn't have to be dodging pot holes, and I wouldn't have gotten the ticket in the first place," Corns added.
