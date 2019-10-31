Downtown detours: Ramp closures to last into 2020

TxDOT has announced the closure of two major interstate ramps as part of the Elysian Viaduct reconstruction.
The ramp closures begin Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. and are not scheduled to reopen until Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Here's the full list of closures:
- I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound
- Total closure including entrance ramp from San Jacinto Street to I-10 eastbound
- Detour: I-45 southbound through downtown to US-59 southbound or US-59 northbound and U-turn at Collingsworth
US-59 northbound connector ramp to I-10 westbound
- Total closure including the Chartres entrance ramp
- Detour: I-10 eastbound and U-turn at Waco Street
TxDOT is planning additional lane closures along I-10 through downtown and on nearby streets and entrance ramps surrounding the Elysian Viaduct.
The reconstruction began in 2017. It's a major connector into downtown, and while these interstate ramps should reopen in February, the Elysian Viaduct is not scheduled for completion until Spring 2020.
