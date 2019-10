Downtown detours: Ramp closures to last into 2020

I-10 eastbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound

Total closure including entrance ramp from San Jacinto Street to I-10 eastbound

Detour: I-45 southbound through downtown to US-59 southbound or US-59 northbound and U-turn at Collingsworth

Total closure including the Chartres entrance ramp

Detour: I-10 eastbound and U-turn at Waco Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers heading through downtown Houston will have to reconsider their usual route starting Friday night.TxDOT has announced the closure of two major interstate ramps as part of the Elysian Viaduct reconstruction The ramp closures begin Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. and are not scheduled to reopen until Sunday, February 23, 2020.TxDOT is planning additional lane closures along I-10 through downtown and on nearby streets and entrance ramps surrounding the Elysian Viaduct.The reconstruction began in 2017. It's a major connector into downtown, and while these interstate ramps should reopen in February, the Elysian Viaduct is not scheduled for completion until Spring 2020.