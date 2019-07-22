Bridge construction lasting up to a year could cause delays getting to NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston drivers will see a major change along a heavily-traveled bridge over Brays Bayou.The Harris County Flood Control District is closing part of the Stella Link bridge over Brays Bayou in southwest Houston.Construction crews are beginning work to lengthen the bridge to help reduce flooding along Brays Bayou.The northbound side of the bridge is closed, and all traffic is shifting to the southbound side of the bridge. This will leave traffic flow at one lane in each direction.The Stella Link bridge work is expected to take as long as a year.Houston Texans fans may want to take note, too. The bridges over the bayou are important to traffic flow in and out of NRG Park, the area that also encompasses NRG Stadium, where the Texans play.In some instances, the bridges are also a major thoroughfare to the Texas Medical Center.Many bridges along Brays Bayou will undergo reconstruction in the near future. The Ardmore Bridge closes in August and the Buffalo Speedway bridge work will begin once crews finish the Stella Link bridge.