Bagby Corridor renovation to benefit cyclists and pedestrians

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The gateway to the west side of downtown Houston, the Bagby corridor from Franklin Street to the curve at Clay Street, is set for a major renovation.
"It's a street of parks. It's a street of civic buildings, in the theater district," says Bob Eury of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
He's touting the addition of a two-way bike lane which is separated from street traffic. The project also improves sidewalks, landscaping and lighting.
"The pedestrian gets kind of lost in the asphalt out here," Eury said.
These changes could also make a difference for cyclists like Jacob Olsen.
"It's dangerous. It's dangerous because most people don't see you," Olsen said.
He lives in Midtown, and believes this could be a viable path from his home to the other side of downtown.
"It would make it a lot safer, a lot easier, a lot faster, especially for people who use bikes for transportation, not just exercise," Olsen said.
To make room for improvement, vehicles will lose one main lane on Bagby Street, but Eury believes it's worth the return in safety.
"Landscaping, lighting, and just really a much more exciting and enjoyable pedestrian environment," Eury said.
The multi-million dollar project funding comes from the TIRZ #3 in downtown. Construction should begin this fall, and will likely take a couple of years. Check out more information about this downtown project here: www.DowntownTIRZ.com
