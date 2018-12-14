Another milestone reached in US 290 expansion

One additional US-290 eastbound mainlane from Barker Cypress to Eldridge will open, creating a total of four mainlanes.

One additional US-290 westbound mainlane from FM-529 to SH-6 and FM 1960 will open, creating a total of five mainlanes.

All of US-290 eastbound entrance and exit ramps between Telge and Eldridge will open.

One additional westbound exit lane at SH-6 and FM-1960 will open, creating a total of two lanes. The US-290 HOV lane will also be extended 2.5 miles west, and the existing US-290 HOV eastbound entrance and westbound exit near Eldridge will be relocated to the west of Huffmeister.

Good news for drivers traveling down US-290!TxDOT is urging motorists and businesses along US-290 to celebrate the opening of additional lanes, an extended HOV lane, and entrance and exit ramps.The US-290 Fair and Fest is happening Saturday at the West Little Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Family and friends will be able to enjoy activities, music, and local business vendors during the festival.TxDOT says it will continue to make progress on US-290, and released an additional list of openings scheduled for Monday, Dec. 17.