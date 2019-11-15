Traffic

2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead following a major crash that began as a minor fender bender on the South Loop Friday morning.

Houston police said two cars were involved in a minor accident in the westbound lanes near Cullen Blvd. when the drivers of both vehicles got out to inspect the damage. Police say that's when a pickup truck slammed into one of the cars and both drivers, killing them.

The westbound lanes were completely closed for around two hours at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while police investigated the crash.
