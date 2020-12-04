Traffic

1 man shot in possible road rage incident in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting and multiple vehicle crash in northwest Harris County may have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are investigating a major crash at the intersection of Highway 249 and Bammel N. Houston. At least four vehicles are involved in the wreck.

One man was shot and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Traffic is expected to be impacted for hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

