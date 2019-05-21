graduation

'He knows what the struggle is': Trae tha Truth covers graduation costs for 13 students

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper surprised 13 students inside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday.

Trae tha Truth paid off their senior graduation dues, which includes their $60 cap and gown charge. The students will get to take part in their June 2 graduation.

"I really appreciate for him to do that because I was struggling on buying it," said senior Fatima. "He knows what the struggle is."

Trae told ABC13 he heard about the challenges facing students and wanted to help in any way.

"The main message is that they're not alone. We're proud of them," said the rapper. "Sometimes, you need to let people know you appreciate them."

