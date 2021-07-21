sexual assault

Man sexually assaulted by Humble hospital worker during CT scan, police say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A radiologic technologist, whose work certification was suspended by a Texas board this week, is behind bars since his arrest last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a male patient who was undergoing a CT scan.

Charging documents state that 59-year-old Cadwallader Coles is accused of performing an unwanted sex act on the patient, who then was allegedly offered crack cocaine by Coles.

According to police, the incident reportedly happened on Feb. 5 while Coles was working his on-call shift at Townsen Memorial Hospital in Humble.

Documents state Coles told the victim to lay down on his back on CT scan before he pulled his pants down and committed the act. Police has the patient recalling the incident, stating that he "pushed the Defendant away and he was trying to leave, but the Defendant stopped him and told him, 'No, please.' The Defendant then took Complainant by the arm into the viewing room and the defendant took out a pipe and offered him drugs."

Police were called to the hospital where they confronted Coles. According to documents, Coles denied that it happened, telling investigators he "administered the CT scan to the Complainant, and then he went inside the viewing room and saw the Complainant run out."

However, a DNA sample was taken from the patient and Coles' DNA showed up on the swab.

Police also located two grams of cocaine and a device used to smoke crack cocaine in the viewing room where Coles worked.

Eyewitness News reached out to Townsen Memorial Hospital, which referred to its legal counsel. We are awaiting response.

Coles was initially arrested that day for possession of a controlled substance and bonded out of jail the next day.

Then, Coles was charged with sexual assault of an adult on June 17 and arrested five days later. He remains behind bars on $15,000 bond.

On Monday, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology temporarily suspended Coles' certificate to practice after it said it determined "his continuation in the practice of medical radiologic technology poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

The board also stated Coles admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol while working.
