Tow truck driver critically hurt when vehicle rolls onto him in N. Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tow truck driver was rushed to the hospital after authorities said a truck rolled onto him in north Harris County.

Thursday's scene began unfolding at about 12:24 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West, near Bencrest Drive.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, a caller stated that a truck had fallen on a man. Upon further investigation at the scene, authorities learned the tow truck driver was unloading a truck for an auction when it rolled onto him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be critically injured.