Tow truck driver killed while loading up disabled vehicle along Northwest Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tow truck driver was loading up a disabled vehicle when authorities said he was hit and killed by another driver in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound entrance ramp of the 15200 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Authorities said the victim, identified as Simon Garcia, was loading a disabled vehicle onto his white 2013 Isuzu NRR flatbed wreck. Garcia's wrecker was said to be stopped on the highway's right lane, with Garcia standing outside the vehicle near the driver's door.

During that time, Elieser Alonso was driving a white 2019 Dodge Promaster along the eastbound right lane. He also reportedly had a passenger, identified as Darian Leiva. According to the sheriff's office, Alonso made a faulty eviction when he steered into the left lane to avoid hitting Garcia's tow truck.

As Alonso went onto the left lane, the left front quarter of the Promaster hit the right back quarter of a 2015 Odom Utility Trailer, which Joseph Ramirez was towing. The impact caused Alonso to fail to pass to the left lane safely and hit the back of Garcia's tow truck. At that, Alonso continued and hit Garcia.

Garcia was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said Ramirez and Alonso did not show signs of impairment and remained on scene.