Woman dies after slamming into back of tow truck on I-45 feeder road, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after slamming into the back of a tow truck on the I-45 North Freeway feeder road at Cypress Station Drive on Friday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound feeder road just before 2:30 a.m., Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said the tow truck was trying to pull a car that was stuck in the mud in the median when the woman, who was driving a sedan, crashed into it.

Video from the scene shows her car completely smashed underneath the truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said no one else was hurt in the crash. The tow truck driver was not inside his truck at the time and was able to get out of the way, HCSO said.

Investigators said it's too early to determine if the woman was intoxicated. The medical examiner's office will make that determination.

The southbound feeder road was closed for hours but reopened shortly after 7 a.m.