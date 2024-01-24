Video shows first responders jump into action after driver reportedly hydroplanes, loses control

Video captured by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a driver being rescued in northwest Harris County after his car hydroplaned.

Video captured by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a driver being rescued in northwest Harris County after his car hydroplaned.

Video captured by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a driver being rescued in northwest Harris County after his car hydroplaned.

Video captured by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a driver being rescued in northwest Harris County after his car hydroplaned.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several minor crashes and cars stalled out were seen throughout Wednesday morning as heavy showers led to flooding in some areas.

A video sent to Eyewitness News by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a dramatic water rescue along Spring Cypress in northwest Harris County.

Clark said crews helped rescue a man from an SUV in the water that hydroplaned, lost control, and crashed off the road.

The rain has been almost nonstop since Tuesday night, leading to multiple high-water spots being reported across the Houston area.

"It's hard to see the road, especially when there are ditches on either side," Steve Gekas said.

In Livingston, a beaver dam was to blame after a neighborhood's main access road was washed away amid heavy rainfall, sparking a shelter-in-place.

READ MORE: Beaver dam blamed for huge chunk of road that washed away during rainfall in Livingston neighborhood

The Polk County Office of Emergency Management is asking neighbors on the westside of the Crystal Lakes subdivision to shelter in place while a solution to the problem is being worked out.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.