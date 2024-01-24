Video shows first responders jump into action after driver reportedly hydroplanes, loses control

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several minor crashes and cars stalled out were seen throughout Wednesday morning as heavy showers led to flooding in some areas.
A video sent to Eyewitness News by Mellissa Clark with A.S.K. Towing and Recovery shows a dramatic water rescue along Spring Cypress in northwest Harris County.
Clark said crews helped rescue a man from an SUV in the water that hydroplaned, lost control, and crashed off the road.
The rain has been almost nonstop since Tuesday night, leading to multiple high-water spots being reported across the Houston area.
"It's hard to see the road, especially when there are ditches on either side," Steve Gekas said.
In Livingston, a beaver dam was to blame after a neighborhood's main access road was washed away amid heavy rainfall, sparking a shelter-in-place.
READ MORE: Beaver dam blamed for huge chunk of road that washed away during rainfall in Livingston neighborhood
For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.