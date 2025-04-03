Beryl, Helene, and Milton being retired from hurricane name list after 2024's catastrophic damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If Houston knows anything, it's hurricanes. On Thursday, we could get a glimpse at what the 2025 hurricane season will look like.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, but some organizations have already released their predictions.

Last week, AccuWeather said we could see 13 to 18 named storms, with three to five of those being major hurricanes at Category 3 strength or higher. AccuWeather believes this year could be similar to 2024 -- one of the most devastating and costliest hurricane seasons on record.

Beryl was the earliest Atlantic basin Category 5 hurricane on record. Because of its catastrophic damage -- it, along with Helene and Milton, have all been retired from the hurricane name list.

This week, experts -- including ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog -- are gathered at the annual National Tropical Weather Conference in South Padre Island to talk about lessons learned and find new ways to protect and alert the public before a storm comes.

"They are exploring some new ways to communicate the risks from the wind and the storm surge. They were kind of gauging our thoughts and feedback on some new products they might be issuing, or refinements or enhancements to some of those products," Travis said about the conference. "They were just kind of tossing around among the community of professionals that are part of communicating those hazards, 'What do you think is going to be most useful to the people you serve?'"

On Thursday morning, the team at Colorado State University -- who pioneered hurricane forecast outlooks -- will share their first predictions for 2025. Then, on Eyewitness News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m., Travis will interview CSU's lead researcher, Dr. Phil Klotzbach, about why he thinks certain parts of the Atlantic basin are favored more than others. Travis will also discuss a new tool to help you assess your home's resiliency to natural disasters.