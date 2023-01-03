Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022

This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as a boomtown.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thriving and offering a robust quality of life, Conroe has fast become one of America's top boomtowns.

The Houston neighbor ranks No. 6 overall among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. The north-Houston city also ranks highest in five-year housing growth and secured the No. 22 spot for that specific metric. It has also seen a considerable five-year population growth of 14.71 percent.

Conroe, the report notes, is in Montgomery County, which ranks in the top 30 for both its annual GDP and business growth rates.

Boasting myriad natural attractions, Conroe is surrounded by 22,000-acre Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest, and W. Goodrich Jones State Forest, making the area a no-brainer for outdoor lovers.

