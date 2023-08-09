Group of suspects wanted, seen stealing 27 guns from Top Gun Pawn shop in Spring, sources say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A pawn shop in Montgomery County was burglarized overnight and is now missing over two dozen firearms from its inventory, according to Eyewitness News sources.

Montgomery County deputies said the burglary happened Wednesday morning at Top Gun Pawn, located at 1625 Rayford Road.

A group of at least three suspects forced their way into the business, stealing multiple guns, according to the sheriff's office.

A source told Eyewitness News that the suspects got away with 27 firearms.

Deputies released surveillance images of the group, who were wearing all-white hoodies and face masks, and their getaway car, a white Chrysler 300.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image showing a white Chrysler 300 arriving at Top Gun Pawn before it was burglarized on Aug. 9.

One of the suspects was wearing a hoodie with the word "Hoodrich" on the front and back.

Although details are limited, authorities are hopeful the images will help identify the suspects.

Authorities urge you to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment.

