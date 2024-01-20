39-year-old Spring man agrees to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting wife in 2021, DA says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man from Spring was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting his wife at their apartment in 2021, according to Harris County officials.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Christopher Edward Anderson, 39, was found guilty of shooting Tonya Davis-Anderson, a mother of three, on July 20, 2021.

According to police, the two got into an argument that evening. A neighbor told police that she heard Tonya yelling at Christopher to leave before shots rang out.

RELATED: 35-year-old man accused of beating 3 children, fatally shooting wife now charged with murder



"It looks like they were at the house together, got into an argument, and it escalated," ADA Matthew Magill said. "He backed her into a bathroom while she was trying to escape him, in fact, a neighbor heard her screaming to stop. Nobody deserves to die that way."

The victim's son was home at the time of the shooting and called police.

According to deputies, Christopher fled in the victim's car, ditched his phone, and drove to another location to remove his ankle monitor. He then went to another area and dumped the car.

Officials said Christopher had a history of violence, including aggravated assault. Seven months before the murder, he was arrested for choking Tonya's 16-year-old son. He was told to stay away from his wife and her son and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Deputies found Christopher at his parents' home in a different county and took him into custody.

On Thursday, the seventh day of the trial, a jury convicted Christopher, who was looking at a potential life sentence.

Anderson and the prosecutors later agreed to the 40-year sentence in exchange for him waiving his right to appeal the conviction and prison sentence.