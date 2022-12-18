83-year-old man, diagnosed with cognitive impairment, reported missing Saturday in Tomball

What to do when someone you know goes missing

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued for an 83-year-old man who went missing Saturday, according to the Harris County Constables Office Precinct Four.

Authorities say Severo Hinojosa Jr was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. in the 24900 block of Butterwick Drive wearing a gray zipper sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and gray Sketcher shoes.

Hinojosa is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in a Beige, 2011 Toyota ABL with a Texas license plate CY4W319.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Constables Office Precinct Four at 713-755-6055.