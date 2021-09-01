2 Tomball ISD bus workers die of COVID, district says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tomball ISD bus driver and a bus attendant have died of COVID-19, the district confirmed on Wednesday.According to a statement, both bus workers died of the virus, though it's unclear if either was vaccinated.Tomball ISD adds that the bus attendant never rode on a bus this school year."The district extends its deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and coworkers," read the statement. "During this challenging time, Tomball ISD has arranged for its crisis-grief counselors to visit the transportation department for anyone who may need assistance or encouragement."A family friend identified the bus driver as Tony Moreno. She said he originally had allergy-like symptoms before his oxygen levels dropped.Moreno was hospitalized in the ICU before he died. The friend said it was just nine days between the onset of symptoms and his death.Moreno's wife and son also tested positive for the virus, though they are both still recovering. It's unclear if either was vaccinated.Earlier this month, a crossing guard inLoved ones said the 58-year-old was diagnosed in May shortly before she planned to get the vaccine.