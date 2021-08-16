Beloved elementary school crossing guard dies after months-long battle with COVID-19, family says

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Jacinto City Elementary School crossing guard has died months after falling ill to the COVID-19 virus.On Monday, the family of Norma Mendez confirmed her death to ABC13's Steve Campion. According to the family, Mendez recently died and was laid to rest over the weekend.We first introduced you to Mendez's story in July, when she marked 48 days of being attached to a ventilator.Loved ones said the 58-year-old was diagnosed in May shortly before she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine. By May 24, doctors admitted her to Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.At the time of Mendez's hospitalization, doctors told her family that the next course of medical care remained unclear after the virus left her lungs scarred and weak.