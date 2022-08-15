Tom Holland to take a break from social media to focus on his mental health

The star of the Spider-Man films called Instagram and Twitter 'overstimulating' and 'overwhelming.'

"Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland called Instagram and Twitter "overstimulating" and "overwhelming" and is stepping away from the platforms he says are "detrimental" to his mental health.

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Holland says he is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, who has been absent from digital platforms in recent weeks, made a fleeting return to Instagram on Sunday to announce he had deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.

In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said social media apps had become "detrimental" to his mental state, and that he "spirals" when he reads things about himself online.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he told his 67.7 million followers.

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app," he said.

SEE ALSO: Tom Holland surprises fans at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer launch event

Holland, who is currently dating his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-star Zendaya, also used his "very, very brief" return as an opportunity to spotlight UK-based teenage mental health charity Stem4, which he supports through his organization The Brothers Trust.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of," he added.

Holland signed off by telling fans he was "going to disappear from Instagram again" but thanked them for their "love and support"

He said: "I love you all and I'll speak to you soon."

Holland's candid video prompted praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, "Love you man."

Professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: "Man, you're an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!"

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.