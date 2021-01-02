UT fires head coach Tom Herman

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman is out after four seasons, it was announced Saturday.
"Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly," athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "As I've said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs.
"After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of The University of Texas to move in a different direction."
University president Jay Hartzell Kevin Eltife, the chair of the UT Board of Regents, agreed with Del Conte's recommendation and approved the change, according to a statement from the university.
The Longhorns went 32-18 in four seasons under Herman, including seven losses as a ranked team to unranked teams -- tied for most in FBS since 2017.
"I'm grateful for all Coach Herman has done and the hard work and dedication he and his staff have put in on behalf of our program and student-athletes," Del Conte said in his statement. "I thank him for all of his efforts and his service to our institution, and I wish him the best in the future.
