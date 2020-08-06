Tito's Vodka to give out 27,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer at Minute Maid Park today

The giveaway is set for 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. You'll need to pull into Parking Lot C, but note that you won't be allowed on the lot until 9 a .m.
This is what else to know before you head to the ballpark to pick up sanitizer.
- Tito's workers will be dressed in protective gear, and can only accommodate vehicles where all passengers are wearing face masks.
- Passengers will need to remain in the vehicle at all times
- The giveaway is contactless, so you'll just need to pop your trunk or unlock your doors and Tito's will place the hand sanitizer in your vehicle.
- Three bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer will be given per vehicle
- Along with cars, bikes, and pedestrians will be accommodated.
- You must be over 18.
By the way, the first 1,000 cars will receive replica 2019 American League Championship trophies.
Like many alcohol companies, Tito's pivoted its production to hand sanitizer as early as March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tito's, headquartered in Austin, said it has donated sanitizer to frontline workers at over 500 organizations across Central Texas and 30 states, and now they're targeting that help to the Houston community.
But they aren't the only ones.
MKT Distillery has created sanitizer stored in a signature bottle.
CEO Nick Jessett has given it to other owners, customers and law enforcement members for free.
Jessett said he got the idea in March and contacted other distillers for help. "They stopped and gave me their full recipe," Jessett recalled. "That was surprising."
If first responders need a bottle of sanitizer, all they need to do is contact MKT for a free container at cheers@mktdistillery.com.
