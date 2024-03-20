Could endorsements impact a student athlete's eligibility? What to know for NIL deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NIL, which stands for name, image, and likeness, is the big buzz for student-athletes. NIL allows college and even high school students to make money by using their name, image, or likeness to advertise a host of products.

The ability to bring in money on things like autographs and ads goes back to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling allowing for the practice.

There are rules in place for these young athletes; for instance, in college, they would not be able to use the logo of the school where they play. In some cases, the payouts are not that large, like about $500, but some athletes can command six figures from their NIL deals.

Students and their families can try their own hand at marketing, but many sign on to firms that represent the student-athlete, and those firms work to get the best deal possible for their clients.

Eyewitness News spoke with the CEO of Collective Engine, Tony Wyllie. He represents 80 clients, including student-athletes from 26 different sports.

Wyllie said the biggest names on campus are not necessarily the athletes getting the biggest payouts.

"I have an athlete. He is a Division II athlete and has already made six figures. In fact, we had a Super Bowl commercial. Because a lot of times these brands, they want to know your story, and honestly everyone has a story," Wyllie said.

Parents and athletes need to know the rules and be transparent about their deals, letting the school know what deals the athletes have signed.

Wyllie warns that violations could impact a student athlete's eligibility.

