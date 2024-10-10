New UH Athletic Director working to open new doors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first thing that strikes you about Eddie Nuñez, the new University of Houston athletic director, is his boundless energy.

"I'm a very welcoming individual who likes to engage. I want people to understand that's who I am," Nuñez said with a smile.

An outgoing nature Nuñez inherited from his parents Fausto and Carolina. Both escaped Cuba when the Castro regime took hold. Their fathers were both incarcerated for not giving up their businesses. Fausto and Carolina saw new hope in the United States and a chance to build a new life.

Nuñez said his parents and Hispanic Heritage helped form his life and passion, "My Dad worked his tail off. He cut his teeth in pharmaceutical sales. He did everything for us; he was the backbone of our family. My mom was an educator. She's been the backbone making sure me and my brother kept the traditions alive."

His mother, Carolina, taught him the Cuban traditions Nuñez is passing along to his two daughters, Elizabeth and Anna. These traditions bring back memories for Eddie: "I remember as a kid having a family reunion. We took a picture. There were so many colors. Groups of families that came together. That's our family, that's our Heritage that I want them to understand, and they take pride in it."

Nuñez grew up in Miami; his first language is Spanish. His Cuban Heritage makes him the man that he is today. Nunez said, "For me, my parents were extremely impactful; that is why I learned to be a more servant leader, even if it's just shaking hands and engaging someone. I'm very grateful to be in the position I'm in. I understand it's a position that requires a lot of responsibility and accountability. I take that with great pride. I do it with authenticity in everything I do."

UH's ambitious goal is to double its athletic budget. Nuñez was hired to open new doors and is determined to reach every community.