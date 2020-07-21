Weather

Tropical Storm Claudette dumped more than 40 inches of rain in 1979

HOUSTON, Texas -- Most people remember the biggest storms that have hit the greater Houston area, such as Harvey, Ike, Allison and Alicia.

However, there was one storm that hit 41 years ago that didn't even rank as a hurricane, and still brought a record-breaking deluge to our area.

Tropical Storm Claudette dropped a mind-boggling 43 inches of rain in just 24 hours over Alvin, Texas on July 24 and 25, 1979.

EMBED More News Videos

Tropical Storm Claudette dropped 43 inches of rain in one day, that's even more than Harvey.



This still stands as a world record for the most rain in 24 hours over flat land.

Not even Hurricane Harvey could top that rainfall production in one day. Harvey's highest 24-hour rainfall was 25.6 inches.

Damages from Claudette were estimated at $750 million.

Clear Creek was a mile wide in some spots. Over a third of Alvin was evacuated.

BE PREPARED: What to do before, during and after a storm
EMBED More News Videos

What to do before, during and after a storm

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustongalvestonalvintropical stormhistorytropical weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Here's when high school football starts in Texas amid pandemic
Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus
Arrest made in crash that killed Spring woman on vacation
Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19
Custom casket donated for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
Show More
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
Expect tropical downpours later this week
Reopening schools may be dangerous for these families, study says
More TOP STORIES News