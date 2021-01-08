abc13 town hall

Houston leaders gather for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 infections on the rise across southeast Texas, concerns are growing over the slow start to vaccine distribution and whether those already immunized will be able to get their second dose in time.

Eyewitness News anchor Erik Barajas gathered leaders from Houston and Harris County Tuesday night for a town hall answering your concerns.

More than 400 viewers submitted questions for our panelists, which included:
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
  • Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Authority
  • Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College National School of Tropical Medicine dean
  • Dr. Sherri Onyiego, Harris County Public Health local health authority

Dozens of viewers expressed worry for seniors in our region Tuesday night, describing confusion and frustration over the process of getting a vaccine appointment for their loved ones.

Viewers also pressed Mayor Turner and Dr. Onyiego on whether enough is being done to prevent people from jumping the line to get the vaccine before their phase is called.

If you missed the town hall, a full replay will be available shortly on ABC13.com, our news app and our four ABC13 Connected TV apps on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.

Last Tuesday, bars were closed and restaurants were forced to reduce capacity to 50% after COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15 percent in Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, triggering reopening rollbacks.
TSA Q includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.

Last Monday, the city of Houston opened an online portal allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.

Mayor Turner has urged residents, especially high-risk individuals and those in the Black, Hispanic and AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) communities, to get vaccinated once an appointment becomes available.

