Houston leaders gather for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Authority

Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College National School of Tropical Medicine dean

Dr. Sherri Onyiego, Harris County Public Health local health authority

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 infections on the rise across southeast Texas, concerns are growing over the slow start to vaccine distribution and whether those already immunized will be able to get their second dose in time.Eyewitness News anchor Erik Barajas gathered leaders from Houston and Harris County Tuesday night for a town hall answering your concerns.More than 400 viewers submitted questions for our panelists, which included:Dozens of viewers expressed worry for seniors in our region Tuesday night, describing confusion and frustration over the process of getting a vaccine appointment for their loved ones.Viewers also pressed Mayor Turner and Dr. Onyiego on whether enough is being done to prevent people from jumping the line to get the vaccine before their phase is called.If you missed the town hall, a full replay will be available shortly on ABC13.com, our news app and our fouron Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.and restaurants were forced to reduce capacity to 50% after COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15 percent in Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, triggering reopening rollbacks.TSA Q includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.Last Monday, theallowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.Mayor Turner has urged residents, especially high-risk individuals and those in the Black, Hispanic and AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) communities, to get vaccinated once an appointment becomes available.