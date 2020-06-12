EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6249645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH FULL VIDEO: ABC13 hosts town hall on race relations and communities of faith

Pastor Remus Wright, The Fountain of Praise

Co-Pastor Mia Wright, The Fountain of Praise

Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, The Community of Faith

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Galveston-Houston Archdiocese

Rabbi David Lyon, Congregation Beth Israel

Imam Tauqeer Shah, Islamic Society of Greater Houston

Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Pastor Steve Wells, South Main Baptist Church

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall on Monday, June 15 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting the role of our communities of faith in the national conversation on racism, social justice and police brutality.As the nation grapples with race relations following George Floyd's death, ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson moderated an interfaith discussion on how religious leaders are addressing the crises of racial inequality and violence.