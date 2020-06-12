ABC13 hosts town hall on race relations and communities of faith

As the nation grapples with race relations following George Floyd's death, ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson moderated an interfaith discussion on how religious leaders are addressing the crises of racial inequality and violence.
Panelists for the town hall included:
- Pastor Remus Wright, The Fountain of Praise
- Co-Pastor Mia Wright, The Fountain of Praise
- Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, The Community of Faith
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Galveston-Houston Archdiocese
- Rabbi David Lyon, Congregation Beth Israel
- Imam Tauqeer Shah, Islamic Society of Greater Houston
- Rev. William Lawson, founding pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
- Pastor Steve Wells, South Main Baptist Church
- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff