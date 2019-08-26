TIMELINE: 6 members of Stay family killed in their home in Spring

Stay family tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ronald Haskell, Jr. is facing multiple counts of capital murder for the 2014 deaths of six family members inside a home in Spring. His case was reset 20 times since he was charged with the killings before finally going to trial.

READ MORE: Murder suspect still hasn't gone to trial 5 years after Spring family killed

Prosecutors say Haskell killed Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children execution style. Cassidy Stay, who was 15 at the time of the murders, was the only survivor. She told deputies she played dead until Haskell left.

READ MORE: Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in N. Harris County

Haskell had been married to Katie Stay's sister and allegedly posed as a FedEx worker to get into the Stay family's home in July 2014. Prosecutors said he was angry about their recent divorce and went looking for his ex-wife.

