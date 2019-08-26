HOUSTON, Texas -- Ronald Haskell, Jr. is facing multiple counts of capital murder for the 2014 deaths of six family members inside a home in Spring. His case was reset 20 times since he was charged with the killings before finally going to trial.
READ MORE: Murder suspect still hasn't gone to trial 5 years after Spring family killed
Prosecutors say Haskell killed Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children execution style. Cassidy Stay, who was 15 at the time of the murders, was the only survivor. She told deputies she played dead until Haskell left.
READ MORE: Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in N. Harris County
Haskell had been married to Katie Stay's sister and allegedly posed as a FedEx worker to get into the Stay family's home in July 2014. Prosecutors said he was angry about their recent divorce and went looking for his ex-wife.
RELATED:
Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding.
Slain Stay family members mourned at funeral.
Lone survivor of massacre speaks at memorial.
Accused Spring gunman collapses during court appearance.
Accused Spring gunman faced allegations of domestic violnce.
Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in Spring
TIMELINE: 6 members of Stay family killed in their home in Spring
STAY FAMILY TRAGEDY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More