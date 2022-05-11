tim hortons

Canada-favorite coffee chain Tim Hortons breaks ground on first Houston-area location

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber teams up with Tim Hortons for their Texas debut in 2022.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Canada's favorite coffee chain has broken ground on its first Houston-area location!

Bakery and coffee franchise Tim Hortons announced that its first Texas location will be located at 21811 Clay Road in Katy, near SH-99.

The video above is from a previous report.

The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a press release from the company.

Just like how we love our Texas-original Whataburger, Canada is ride-or-die for Tim Hortons.

In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts.

The brand has two additional locations planned to open in the Houston-area in 2022: 5312 W. Richey Road near the Willowbrook area and 13451 Northwest Freeway in northwest Houston.

Tim Hortons has over 4,000 locations in Canada and over 600 in the U.S. Most of the U.S. locations are in New York, Ohio and Michigan.

Our partners at Community Impact Newspaper contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustontexaskatytim hortonsfoodietexas newsfast food restaurantcanadarestaurantcoffee
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIM HORTONS
It's beloved by Canadians and Bieber, and it's coming to Houston
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Diced onions dispute leads to snake throwing
TOP STORIES
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
Vanessa Guillén could soon have Houston post office named after her
Houston man seen in viral tiger video sentenced to 18 years for murder
Man allegedly threatened gun on mother and child in road rage incident
Bond hearing held for teen suspect in Harris Co. deputy's murder
NASA researchers want to send nudes into space
Show More
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training
11 staffers at Missouri hospital are pregnant at the same time
Gas prices jump to new record highs
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
More TOP STORIES News