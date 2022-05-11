Canada-favorite coffee chain Tim Hortons breaks ground on first Houston-area location

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Canada's favorite coffee chain has broken ground on its first Houston-area location!Bakery and coffee franchise Tim Hortons announced that its first Texas location will be located at 21811 Clay Road in Katy, near SH-99.The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a press release from the company.Just like how we love our Texas-original Whataburger, Canada is ride-or-die for Tim Hortons.In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts.The brand has two additional locations planned to open in the Houston-area in 2022: 5312 W. Richey Road near the Willowbrook area and 13451 Northwest Freeway in northwest Houston.Tim Hortons has over 4,000 locations in Canada and over 600 in the U.S. Most of the U.S. locations are in New York, Ohio and Michigan.