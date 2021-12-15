tim hortons

Canada-favorite Tim Hortons announces plans for Houston-area locations

Justin Bieber teams up with Tim Hortons for their Texas debut in 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Texas! Canada's favorite bakery and coffee franchise is coming to the Lone Star State!

Just like how we love our Texas-original Whataburger, Canada is ride-or-die for Tim Hortons.

The company announced this week that it is bringing multiple locations to Texas, and Houston will be the home of the first one, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

The announcement was made in a commercial during Sunday's Houston Texans game, featuring Canada-born pop star Justin Bieber.

Bieber currently has his own menu item at Tim Hortons, "Timbiebs", which are his take on the chain's "Timbits" doughnut holes.

The first Houston "Timmies" location is scheduled to open in summer 2022, though multiple Houston-area locations are in the works, Tim Hortons said.

The chain started in Canada and is known for its freshly brewed coffee, pastries and doughnuts.

It has over 4,000 locations in Canada and over 600 in the U.S. Most of the U.S. locations are in New York, Ohio and Michigan.

Tim Hortons did not say exactly where the Houston-area businesses will be located.
