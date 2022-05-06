tilman fertitta

Tilman Fertitta's golden online gaming casino officially sold to major sports company

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- The acquisition of Tilman Fertitta's Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) by digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is complete.

DraftKings announced that it has completed the acquisition, worth at approximately $1.6 billion (dubbed the "GNOG Acquisition") on Thursday, May 5.

"This will be an alliance unlike any other in the digital sports, entertainment and online gaming industry," Fertitta said in a statement . "Now that the acquisition is completed, I look forward to what the future will bring for our combined company and am confident this relationship will be a huge success."

