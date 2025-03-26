Tilman Fertitta resigning as CEO of Landry's if confirmed to become US ambassador to Italy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston billionaire Tillman Fertitta is planning to step down as CEO of Landry's Inc.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, Fertitta sent a letter to the U.S. Department of State last week saying he would resign his post in preparation for his possible confirmation as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino.

When confirmed, Fertitta also has agreed to step down as CEO of Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., the business entity that owns the Houston Rockets and Golden Nugget casinos.

However, the letter states he will retain his ownership of the Rockets because the position does not pose a "conflict of interest."

Fertitta also agreed to resign from several civic positions at other organizations, including:

Better Business Bureau of Metropolitan Houston, Inc.

Central Houston, Inc.

Clutch City Foundation

Greater Houston Partnership

Rainforest Cafe Friends of the Future Foundation

Texas Business Hall of Fame Houston

Texas Heart Institute

Tilman and Paige Fertitta Family Foundation

University of Houston System

According to Forbes, Fertitta was named the wealthiest person in Houston last year. Months later, President Donald Trump nominated him to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino.

"It is an honor to be nominated to serve my country as ambassador to Italy and I look forward to the process ahead. Italy is such an extraordinary country with its wonderful people, culture, and history and its strategic importance to The United States of America," Fertitta said in a statement last year.

