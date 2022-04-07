11 Houston billionaires join Elon Musk on Forbes' list of the world's richest

Forbes magazine's new ranking of the world's richest people puts Texas transplant Elon Musk at No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion. That's up from $151 billion in 2021, $24.6 billion in 2020, $22.3 billion in 2019, and $19.9 billion in 2018. The CEO of Austin-based vehicle manufacturer Tesla and leader of a host of other businesses, Musk was ranked second on Forbes' 2021 list. He sat behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth in 2021 was pegged at $177 million. This year, Forbes estimates Bezos' net worth is $171 billion.
Here in Houston, 11 locals land on the prestigious list. They are:
- Oil mogul Jeffery Hildebrand: tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $2 billion
- Pipeline magnate Richard Kinder: tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $7 billion
- Houston siblings and pipeline heirs Dannine Avara, Scott Duncan, Milane Frantz, and Randa Duncan Williams: each tied for No. 375, $6.6 billion, up from $6 billion
- Hospitality titan and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta: tied for No. 471, $5.6 billion, up from $4.6 billion
- Houston software entrepreneur Robert Brockman: tied for No. 601, $4.7 billion, down from $6 billion
- Toyota mega-dealer Dan Friedkin: tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion
- Houston Texans owner Janice McNair: tied for No. 687, $4.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion
- Hedge fund honcho John Arnold: tied for No. 913, $3.3 billion, unchanged from last year
