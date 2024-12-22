President-elect Donald Trump selects Tilman Fertitta as US ambassador to Italy

Houston billionaire and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has been nominated to serve as the United States ambassador to Italy, according to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump sent the following statement via Truth Social Post:

"I am pleased to announce that Tilman J. Fertitta has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to Italy. Tilman is an accomplished businessman, who has founded and built one of our Country's premier entertainment and real estate companies, employing approximately 50,000 Americans. Tilman has a long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives, which include children's charities, Law Enforcement, and the medical community. Additionally, Tilman is the longest serving Chairman of the Board of Regents for the University of Houston. He also owns the Houston Rockets Basketball Team. Congratulations to Tilman, and his remarkable family!"

Fertitta, 67, also is the chairman, CEO, and president of Landry's Inc. and the chairman of the University of Houston's board of regents.