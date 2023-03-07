The suspects pulled up alongside the two men on I-10 and then started shooting, but Houston police said that was just the beginning of the trouble overnight.

Suspects on the loose after shooting 2 men while driving down I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot at on the freeway in east Houston and then again in an eastside neighborhood, police said.

The violence came to an end at about 10:48 p.m. Monday on Tilgham Street, not far from the East Loop.

Unfortunately, Houston police don't know a lot about the suspects, but they do know it started on I-10 and continued when the victims pulled up to a home on the east side.

Police said the victims had just left a Home Depot at about 10:30 p.m. when they noticed they were being followed by three men in a white car.

That car pulled up alongside the victims on I-10 and then started shooting, but that was just the beginning of the trouble overnight.

"That vehicle starting shooting at them on I-10. They came home, and when they arrived, they parked their vehicle. The vehicle that was following them and shooting at them on the freeway pulled up and fired more rounds," J.P. Horelica with the Houston Police Department said.

One of the victims was hit in the arm, and the other was shot twice in the back, according to officers. Both men were taken to a hospital, and one of them is in critical condition.

Police say the suspects were in a white car, but that's about the only detail they know on the suspects. If you know any information about what happened in this incident, call Houston police.

