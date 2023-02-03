Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of waving a gun while making a TikTok video inside a Spring grocery store on Thursday, deputies said.

Harris County Precinct 4 reported the incident happened at the business located in the 22700 block of Banquo Road.

Authorities said they discovered that the man was allegedly waving a firearm while making TikTok videos inside the store.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Sir Charles Banks, who was detained by deputies.

Further investigation revealed the gun had actually been stolen, officials said.

Deputies said Banks was booked into the Harris County Jail and is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His bond was set at $100, according to deputies. He has since bonded out.

