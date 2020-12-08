social media

A nurse who bragged about breaking COVID-19 rules on TikTok has lost her job

By Konstantin Toropin, Allen Kim and Leah Asmelash, CNN

A Salem Health nurse is no longer employed at the hospital after posting a video on TikTok that made light of CDC-recommended pandemic precautions. Courtesy of KPTV/CNN Wire.

(CNN) -- An oncology nurse in Oregon who bragged about flouting COVID-19 restrictions in a TikTok video "is no longer employed with Salem Health," the hospital system confirmed to CNN.

In the video, Ashley Grames can be seen wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck, pretending to scream with a caption that reads, "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates."

Grames was put on administrative leave after the video, which was posted on Nov. 27, went viral on the video sharing app. It has since been taken down, but continues to circulate through at least one other TikTok user who posted a version to their own account.

The video "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work," the hospital said in a statement posted to Facebook shortly after it went viral.

Salem Health would not say whether Grames quit or was fired, and CNN was not immediately able to reach Grames for comment.

"We do not publicly discuss personnel decisions," a hospital spokesperson said.

Oregon has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, setting new record numbers of infections. Marion County, where Salem Health is based, has had some of the highest numbers of cases in the state.

According to the hospital network, it currently has 47 staff members quarantined, and 176 employees out of approximately 5,200 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycnnsocial medianursescovid 19
SOCIAL MEDIA
Tweets remembering Chadwick, Kobe among the year's most-liked
Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation
Alexis Sharkey's sister speaks out about her death
Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RodeoHouston 2021 now scheduled for May 4 - 23
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
There are already 200 road rage shootings in 2020, HPD chief says
1 injured in daytime shooting in southwest Houston
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Texas attorney general sues 4 election battleground states
Jalen Hurts named starting QB 13 games into rookie season
Show More
New Houston mural honors release of Selena streaming series
Sunny Tuesday before storms return Friday
Legends to help Texans find their next GM and coach
Huntsville hamburger spot has prison theme menu
UH Men's Basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News