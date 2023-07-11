Video shows cell phone store employee fighting back against robbery suspect in NE Houston

HPD is looking for a man who pretended to be a customer before robbing a cell phone store in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area store employee did not hesitate to fight back when a robbery suspect entered the business.

The incident happened on June 30 at about 9:20 a.m. in the 8600 block of Tidwell on the city's northeast side.

A video released on Tuesday by HPD shows a man walking into the cell phone store. Police said the suspect acted like a customer at first. The video then shows the suspect going behind the counter, pushing the worker, and removing money from the cash drawer.

But he didn't leave without a fight. The video also shows the employee pushing back against the suspect before he could get his hands on the cash drawer. It's unclear if the employee was injured in the incident.

After the crime, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

He's described as a Black man with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) and refer to case number 926975-23.