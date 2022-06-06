high school sports

Thurgood Marshall biology teacher designs database to help student-athletes get college exposure

By Joseph Gleason
Fort Bend ISD teacher renders students $20M in college scholarships

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thurgood Marshall High School consistently produces some of the most successful athletes in the Houston area, but what people may not know is the buffalo soldiers also get set up for success thanks to a free service.

"I'm just being a tool to add onto the great job all these coaches are already doing. To get the kids' performances out there means the world to me," said Ivra Warren, a biology teacher and the founder of Expose U.

Expose U is a platform Marshall student-athletes are using to get connected with college coaches.

Warren teamed up with recruiting coordinator coach Rodney Alix to do just that.

"It's a blessing for our kids to go to the next level and have an opportunity to compete and get their degree," Alix said.

Warren designed the database with simplicity in mind with all the information college coaches need, just a click away.

"The transcripts, the videos, the stats, are all on one platform. Many coaches across the country say it's the best recruiting service they've ever seen," Alix said.

More than $20 million in scholarships have been generated since the launch of Warren's device, he said.

"I was training a kid whose living situation wasn't the best and he ended up getting a scholarship to Tabor. He got a full-ride scholarship there. Now he's working in the Pentagon in D.C. He was able to change his whole family dynamic by just sending information out and accepting the scholarship offer," Warren said.

Thurgood Marshall High School is setting up their athletes to be winners, not just in sports but in life.

