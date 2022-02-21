community

Third Ward community members calling for end to nuisance bar and club crime

Third Ward community holds emergency meeting over bar and club crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the Third Ward community will be gathering Monday morning to address recent crime they say has no place in their community.

The Riverside Civic Association and the MacGregor Super Neighborhood Alliance are hosting the emergency meeting at Riverside Park to address their concerns over nuisance crime and nuisance bars and clubs in the area.

The meeting comes after a shooting that happened last Thursday at 1 a.m. at the nightclub Spivey's Uptown on Blodgett and Ennis.

Five men were shot after a fight inside the club between two groups of people that spilled outside.

Many neighbors and students ABC13 spoke to expressed their shock and concern over what happened, with many saying they don't want that in the neighborhood.

"On a block that's been peaceful for years, in a span of a couple of months, there's been a lot of chaos, a lot of negative vibes. It puts a bad taste in the community's mouth, and people may or may not want to come out or come to this area, which is bad for the community," one person told ABC13.

All of the people injured in that shooting are expected to survive.

